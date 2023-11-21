Former Leicester City star Matt Piper has praised the Foxes and their ownership for not succumbing to Brendan Rodgers’ pressure last season by bending the financial fair play rules to buy players.

Last season they failed to strengthen their squad substantially despite losing some key players due to financial constraints, which left former manager Rodgers dissatisfied.

Rodgers made it clear that the squad needed more backing in the transfer window and in February, he parted ways with Leicester.

In the event of Everton getting hit by a ten-point deduction by the Premier League for breaches of profit and sustainability, Piper indicated that there is a lot of financial mismanagement going on in the top tier of English football.

Piper also praised Leicester’s owners for playing by the rules last season, despite Rodgers, in his view, throwing them under the bus with his public comments.

“There is a lot of deceit, I think, that goes on in the Premier League”, Piper said on the BBC Radio Leicester podcast.

“The reason why I get angry is when you are at a club like Leicester City, who we all love; we love the owners and if you look back now to last season, they end up falling out with their decorated manager or one of their most decorated managers in the club’s history because he is saying we need to sign more players.

“Basically, he is throwing the club under the bus, saying, ‘what do you want me to do with this club?’

“The club and this is why I love this club and I love the owners, this club did not do what Brendan wanted and bowed to the pressure.

“They were telling us we are under the constraints of financial fair play and we want to play within the rules that have been set and other clubs are not doing that and it is clear to see.”

It has been suggested that Leicester are consulting with lawyers and they might increase Everton’s misery by hitting them with a lawsuit for financial compensation.