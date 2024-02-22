Adrian Clarke believes Charlton Athletic will see the Portsmouth game this weekend as an opportunity to land a punch on one of the big boys of League One.

Portsmouth are sitting pretty at the top of League One and have won their last four league games on the trot.

Charlton decided to change manager in the middle of the season and are looking to steer clear of the relegation dogfight under new boss Nathan Jones.

The Addicks will host the league leaders at the Valley on Saturday and Clarke has backed Portsmouth to score a few goals against a defence that has conceded 52 times this season.

However, he is not expecting Charlton to lay down and believes Jones’ team will go for it against Portsmouth as they will see it as an opportunity to land a few blows on one of the top teams of the division.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “This will be an interesting game against Charlton.

“I’ll fancy them to score one, two or three at least at the Valley against a defence that has really struggled to keep out the opposition this season.

“It’s just the case of will Pompey hold the fort at the end because Charlton under Nathan Jones will see this as an opportunity to go for it to some degree.

“And get in the faces, to bloody the nose of a big gun and I think Charlton, who scored three at Bolton, will go for it and try and outscore Pompey.”

Portsmouth and Charlton played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season at Fratton Park.