Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who are chasing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder is having a solid season in Italy and has been a major part of Juventus’ team in the ongoing campaign.

However, his future at the club is again under the scanner as he only signed a one-year extension with Juventus last year.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season and there are once again question marks over his future in Turin.

Juventus are prepared to offer him another new contract, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), the Frenchman has suitors in the Premier League.

He almost joined Manchester United in 2022, but this time Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs have their eyes on the midfielder.

The three Premier League sides are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Rabiot has not made a decision on what he wants to do and it is likely to be linked to Juventus’ fate.

Talks are scheduled to take place in late spring between Juventus and his representatives over a potential new contract.

Rabiot has long been linked with moving to the Premier League and it could potentially happen this summer.