Erik ten Hag has yet to completely convince Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is not fully sold on him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ten Hag’s side suffered a damaging defeat at home against Fulham on Saturday and they are now eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Manchester United have lost 15 games in all competitions this season and exited Europe before Christmas.

There are question marks over Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford and it has been claimed that there is now noise around him leaving at the end of the season.

Ratcliffe, who is now in charge of the club’s sporting direction, is not completely sold on keeping Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

He is gradually building a football structure behind the scenes that will eventually decide the manager’s fate.

However, Manchester United have already analysed potential replacements if they decide to move on from Ten Hag at the end of the season.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is a target and has also been touted as the potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Manchester United have also been linked with an interest in Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi.