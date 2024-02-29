Manchester United and Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on Torino midfielder Raoul Bellanova ahead of the summer, but would need to propose ‘sensational market offers’ to land him.

Torino signed the Italian midfielder from Cagliari last summer for a transfer fee of €7m and he is having a solid first season in Turin.

He is one of the first names on Ivan Juric’s team-sheet and has one assist and five goals in Serie A in the ongoing campaign.

His performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League who are keeping an eye on him.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Bellanova is being closely watched by Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The two Premier League clubs though face a tough task if they want to sign the Torino man.

It is claimed that only ‘sensational market offers’ would lead to Torino agreeing to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Despite Aston Villa and Manchester United rating Bellanova, it is unclear whether they are prepared to put a sensational offer on Torino’s table.