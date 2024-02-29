Jo Tessem feels that Southampton rely heavily on West Ham United loanee Flynn Downes to drive the team forward and hopes that the player will be back in action against Birmingham City at the weekend.

The West Ham midfielder has established himself as a key player in Russell Martin’s line-up and has featured 23 times in the league for the Saints, scoring one goal and laying on two assists.

Downes missed Southampton’s last five games due to an injury and the Saints have lost four of them.

Tessem stressed that the West Ham loanee has become an integral part of Southampton as the midfielder helps to drive the team and he admitted that the Saints rely heavily on Downes’ involvement in the game.

Southampton will face Birmingham City on Saturday and the former Saints star is hoping that Downes will be fit for the game against the Blues

When asked about the changes Russell Martin will look to make for the Birmingham City game, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent: “Flynn Downes, is he back?

“His style was costing us too much.

“We have been relying so much on his kind of role in the team to drive the team.

“Is he back? I hope he is back.

“I think he drives the team the way we want.”

The 25-year-old will be eager to get back on the pitch to help Southampton in their promotion chase and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for the Birmingham City game.