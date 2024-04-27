Serie A giants AC Milan have made initial contact in their pursuit of Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos for the approaching summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old centre-back has been in and out of an Aston Villa side who are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League.

He has continued to remain a key player in their squad despite not starting every game but he is attracting serious interest from Italy.

It has been claimed that AC Milan have identified him as one of their top centre-back targets for the summer.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, initial contacts are under way as AC Milan look to sign him in the coming months.

The Rossoneri want an experienced defender ahead of next season and Carlos is a player they admire.

AC Milan are aware that any deal would be hard to pull off as Aston Villa are likely to demand a considerable fee.

The Midlands club would want to recover as much of the €31m they paid to Sevilla for Calros in 2022.

The Serie A giants are hopeful that they will find an opening in the negotiations for the defender in the summer.