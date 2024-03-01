Port Vale loan star Jensen Weir believes that Pride Park will be enjoyable but the need will be to take the game to the hosts Derby County.

Vale are in desperate need of points to save their League One status, currently being placed 22nd in the table, four points off safety.

Derby, their opponents on Saturday, are in a completely different position, fighting for automatic promotion.

Heading into the game inside Derby’s home ground, Weir insists that it will be nice to play at such a “big stadium”.

However, the Brighton loanee does not want the occasion to get to them, insisting that the need will be to take the game to Derby.

“I think it is always nice to play in big stadiums like the Derby stadium and loads of other stadiums in the league and their stadiums”, Weir told his club’s official channel.

“But I think every game is important really, every team we play especially in the situation where we have to take points from every team.

“Maybe me being a bit naïve but I think regardless of who we play I think we have still got to take our game to them and I think anything can happen on Saturday, you never know, like that kind of mentality.

“Obviously, it is a different stadium and you could say that it is a bigger team in the league, but I think the mentality has to be the same in terms of that we are going there to try and win and get points and stuff.

“But it will be nice to play at a big stadium and whatnot but yes, the objective is still to go there and try and get some points.”

Derby’s automatic promotion hopes were dealt a significant blow when they lost their last match 2-1 against Charlton Athletic midweek.

The desire will be to fight back and get their season back on track almost immediately.