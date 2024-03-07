Hull City full-back Lewie Coyle has reminded weekend’s opponents Leicester City that the Tigers have already beaten them once this season.

The promotion-chasing Foxes are walking a tightrope after having dropped 12 points in three games before then returning to winning ways at Sunderland.

Ahead of them now are the Tigers, who have already beaten them once earlier in the season.

Hull visited the King Power Stadium and pulled off a shock 1-0 win in September and Tigers star Coyle is keen to remind Leicester of the fact.

“We have already got the better of them [Leicester City] once this season”, Coyle via his club’s official site.

“And granted that’s a long time ago, but we go into any game of football no matter who the opposition is and we back ourselves.”

Coyle further took time to insist that Hull know that they need to hold on to a playoff spot in the weeks ahead.

“We have been dominant in games but we haven’t quite managed to put games to bed.

“We know what we need to do to ensure we stay where we are come the end of the season and that’s down to us to do that.”

Hull have had mixed form at home this season, losing five of their 18 games on home turf and winning just seven.