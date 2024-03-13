Serie A giants Juventus have put Newcastle United linked midfielder Ederson on their shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has been putting in solid performances at the heart of Atalanta’s engine room this season.

He has piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe ahead of the end of the campaign and has suitors in the Premier League.

Ederson is one of the players Newcastle have been looking at but he is also wanted at the big clubs in Serie A.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via TuttoJuve), he is on the shortlist of midfield targets for Juventus ahead of the summer.

The Serie A giants are looking to carry out a revolution in their midfield in the next window and are looking at several profiles.

It has been claimed that Juventus are interested in snapping up Ederson as the box-to-box midfield solution.

However, an operation would be tough to pull off for Juventus due to interest from other clubs outside Italy.