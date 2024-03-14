Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton believes that now is the time for Canaries forward Josh Sargent to prove that he is the best striker in the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old missed the majority of the first half of Norwich’s ongoing campaign due to an ankle injury.

However, Sargent has been in red-hot form since returning from his injury and the centre forward has scored nine goals in the last 13 league games.

Sutton stated that he is aware of the talk regarding Sargent being the best striker in the league this season, which he believes the US international has to prove at this point in the season by helping Norwich achieve promotion.

He also thinks that Sargent is a more complete striker than former Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki.

“I’ve seen plenty of articles stating that Josh Sargent is the best striker in the Championship”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“Well, now is the time to come to the fore and prove that.

“This has been a defining season for Sargent.

“There is no debate that he is their starting number nine and is a much more complete striker than Teemu Pukki, even if the Finn had the edge on him in terms of movement in behind and ruthless finishing.”

Sargent has scored 12 goals in 17 league outings this season and he will be determined to help Norwich earn promotion to the Premier League this season.