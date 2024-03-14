Stevenage boss Steve Evans has claimed that his players told him that the referee admitted that he made a massive error in the first half in their game against Peterborough United on Wednesday night.

Peterborough further burnished their League One playoff credentials by beating Stevenage 3-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Evans admitted that Peterborough were clinical and took their chances while his side left the game empty-handed.

However, the Stevenage boss stressed that his side should have received a penalty in the first half when a Peterborough player clearly handled the ball inside the box and the referee missed it.

He claimed that two of his senior players told him that the referee admitted after the first half that he did make a big error but he is not aware whether such a message can be passed along to the officials during the break.

Evans told reporters after the game: “We will also go home and think, yes they [Peterborough] are proven to be clinical, but I do go away looking at the 31st minute.

“There was a clear and obvious handball in their box when he punched it off the head of our player who was going to head it into the empty net and he gave a goal kick.

“From what my two senior players have told me the referee walked off the pitch saying that I know I made a big error in the first half.

“Is he allowed to get messages at half-time? I don’t know.

“Maybe somebody told him, I don’t know and I am not privileged to that.

“It’s a real concern if he does and said that I know I made a big error in the first half.”

Stevenage remained sixth in the League One standings and still have a game in hand over teams outside the top six.