Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson believes that there is no point hiding from the fact that Saturday’s game against Port Vale is a must-win in order to stay in the League One.

The Brewers suffered their third straight loss in the division, being beaten 1-0 by Exeter City away from home at the weekend.

With time running out this season, Paterson stressed the need to get back to winning ways next weekend when they host yet relegation battlers Port Vale at the Pirelli Stadium

“Next Saturday is a must-win game, so there’s no point trying to hide that”, Paterson told his club’s official website.

“There’s no point trying to dress it up as anything. We need to win games and I need to win games for the football club.”

On the defeat at the hands of Exeter City, the Burton boss insisted that there can be no trying to make people understand that there can be positives to take from the 1-0 defeat.

After failing to convert their chances, Burton will now have to rectify those mistakes against Port Vale, the 36-year-old insists.

“It’s again another really tough day. I’m not looking for excuses, it’s unacceptable.

“I’m not even going to try and pull wool over people’s eyes with positives.

“Probably there are some in terms of chances created, but it means nothing when you don’t convert and we must do that next weekend!”

If Burton, who sit in 19th, beat Port Vale, who are 23rd, then they will open up a nine-point gap over Darren Moore’s men.