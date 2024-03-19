Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta’s power at Sevilla has been questioned by the camp of Manchester United loan star Hannibal Mejbri.

Mejbri joined Sevilla on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window to get more first-team minutes away from Old Trafford.

Sevilla also have a €20m option to buy and Orta played a major role in convincing Mejbri to move to the Spanish club in January.

However, the midfielder has made a grand total of four La Liga appearances and only one of them was in the starting eleven; it is claimed this has affected Orta.

According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Mejbri’s camp have questioned whether Orta, as Sevilla’s sporting director, has any influence on the team.

Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores has not warmed up to the midfielder and it has meant that he has only played 90 minutes of football.

Orta convinced Mejbri to move to Sevilla but the midfielder is now frustrated by the lack of minutes.

His entourage are in disbelief at the way the Manchester United midfielder has been treated at Sevilla.

They are furious at Orta and Mejbri is now almost certain to return to Manchester United in the summer.

Orta departed Leeds with the Whites fighting for survival in the Premier League, a fight they ultimately lost, and many of his signings being questioned.

He is now battling to rebuild his reputation back in Spain.