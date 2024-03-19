One more Premier League club other than Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries for the potential signature of Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old attacker was heavily linked with a move away from Genoa in the winter window, but the Serie A club managed to hold on to him.

However, they are almost certain to sell Gudmundsson in the summer with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

Juventus and Inter are in the mix to snap up the forward and he has also been linked with Tottenham, who have obtained information on him.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), one more unnamed Premier League club are also in the fray for Gudmundsson.

The unnamed English club have also put in enquiries to probe the possibility of signing the attacker in the summer.

Genoa are expecting more clubs to get into the mix for the Iceland international before the summer transfer window.

For now, they are prepared to accept an offer in the region of €30m before agreeing to sell the Icelandic attacker.