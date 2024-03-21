Adrian Clarke has stressed that he does not think Derby County are guaranteed to finish in the top two in League One because of their current form, but admits they have put themselves in a good position.

With seven games left in the season, Derby are sitting second in the League One table and have a four-point lead over third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

They have won their last four games on the trot and have managed to bounce back from back-to-back league defeats to Barnsley and Charlton Athletic, respectively.

Clarke admitted that the response from Derby to those defeats has been great and a sign of a team who are looking to get back to the Championship this season.

He still does not feel they are nailed on to finish in the top two but conceded that Derby’s form coupled with Bolton Wanderers’ inconsistencies have put them in a good position.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Four wins in a row after losing back-to-back against Barnsley and Charlton is the response of a team that’s going places.

“I don’t think it’s a shoo-in that Derby will get top two but they have put themselves in a great position.

“I think they have been helped by Bolton’s flakiness in recent weeks.

“Derby are solid, not spectacular but potentially on their way to the Championship.”

Derby will travel to Sixfields after the international break to take on Northampton Town, who have not recorded a win in their last five league outings.