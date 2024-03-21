Former Wales international Robert Earnshaw believes that Ipswich Town star Kieffer Moore has to start Wales’ game against Finland tonight following his impressive form for the Tractor Boys.

Moore is in Rob Page’s squad for the Euro 2024 playoff clash and can feature in both the semi-final against Finland and in the final if they manage to win tonight.

Earnshaw believes that the manager should include Moore in his team given the form he has been in of late.

In fact, since joining Ipswich on the final day of the winter transfer window, Moore has featured in ten league games, scoring six goals and also setting up one more for his team-mates.

He has also been in good form for Wales whenever he has been in and former striker Earnshaw believes that his selection is only natural.

“Kieffer has to play. He’s in good form”, Earnshaw told the Sun.

“He’s playing well for Ipswich and he’s done well for Wales.”

The playoff final will be held in Cardiff or Helsinki on the 26th March between the winners of tonight’s match and the winners of the match between Poland and Estonia.