Trabzonspor are set to ask for ‘a discount’ in order to be able to once again sign Paul Onuachu from Southampton on loan for next season.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Turkish side on loan at the start of the campaign, has found the back of the net nine times in 17 league matches and has also helped set up three more goals for his team-mates.

His performances have impressed the Trabzonspor management, who are keen to try to keep hold of him for next term.

Costs are a concern for Trabzonspor however as they plan next season’s squad.

Onuachu cost Trabzonspor a loan fee of €1.5m from Southampton, while the striker’s wages are €1.7m.

According to Turkish daily Kuzey Anadolu, Trabzonspor do not want to pay such sums again and ‘will ask for a discount’ on a new loan.

They are also keeping their eyes open to other options in case they are unable to agree a deal for Onuachu to return.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho is an option that is being looked at with the player set to be a free agent at the end of the season.