Adrian Clarke has insisted that Ipswich Town’s response to getting beaten by Cardiff City has shown that they are the real deal and are good enough to get promoted to the Premier League.

Ipswich hammered Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 last weekend to further burnish their credentials as promotion contenders.

They are just a point behind Leeds United and Leicester City in the league table and remain in the running for automatic promotion to the Premier League despite just getting promoted from League One last year.

Clarke admitted that they have been the story of the Championship so far and showed against Wednesday why they are good enough to get promoted to the Premier League.

He pointed out their smart recruitment as a sign of the club getting things right and feels the connection the team have with their supporters has carried them this term.

The former EFL star admitted that Ipswich will still need some luck as they remain defensively frail but stressed that they are very much in the race for promotion.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “It does show that they are the real deal and they are good enough to go up.

“They are the story of the season, for me.

“They are doing everything right; the recruitment, how good is that?

“In January, Moore comes in and he has been brilliant; Sarmiento comes in and he is doing the business; Al-Hamadi is scoring goals.

“It is awesome what they are producing and that connection between the team, the manager and supporters is pretty strong.

“It has carried them to this position and could carry them over the line.

“They need some luck because they aren’t great at the back and will concede goals but what a wild ride it has been this season.”

Ipswich will travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers after the international break.