Mohamed Daramy believes that Denmark team-mate Rasmus Hojlund has shown real mental strength at Manchester United.

Manchester United paid big money to land Hojlund from Italian side Atalanta last summer, but questions were soon asked about the swoop.

The 21-year-old did not score in the Premier League until Boxing Day, as many wondered whether Manchester United should have signed a more experienced and proven hitman.

The Dane has since upped his league tally to seven goals and is winning over the doubters.

Denmark team-mate Daramy believes that Hojlund has had to show mental strength at Manchester United and is pleased he has done so.

“It’s really cool. Obviously he has had some tough criticism along the way and that’s been part of the journey, but it’s cool to see his mental strength and how he just keeps working hard”, Daramy was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.

“You always had the feeling that he just had to get the first few and then he could go on a run.

“It’s great to see that he can score a lot of goals and I hope they can get a little higher up the table.”

Hojlund will want to be playing in the Champions League once again with Manchester United next season.

He scored five goals in Manchester United’s six Champions League group stage games this term.