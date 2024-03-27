Derby County defender Curtis Nelson has revealed that team-mate Eiran Cashin did something to his food and will be getting payback for it, while stressing just how much the Rams are counting on him in the coming weeks.

Derby manager Paul Warne has used Cashin and Nelson as part of his Rams defence as the club hunt automatic promotion to the Championship.

The duo have complemented each other well and have helped the team keep pace in the race for promotion.

Heaping praise on his young team-mate, Nelson admitted he is not surprised that Cashin has drawn interest from higher leagues.

He stressed though that the defender must keep his focus on Derby and perform over the coming weeks.

“He [Cashin] is really good”, Nelson told RamsTV.

“He is obviously a great player and he has attracted interest from places which you would expect with the performances he has been putting in and obviously with his age and potential and everything else going forward.

“Credit to him for what he has done so far.

“But we just need him to keep going and we need him and I need him for the rest of the season for these last six games and to get us where we want to go.”

Nelson admits there is not too much bad he can say about his team-mate, however he did reveal that Cashin did something to his food recently, for which the Irishman will get payback.

“He is really easy to get on with, cannot really say much bad about him other than he did something to me the other day in the canteen [that] I owe him for; [what he] did to my food and I do not like food banter.

“I will get back to him for that.

“But he is a good lad, he is a good character in the changing room.”

Nelson and Derby will look to put last week’s disappointment of the 1-0 loss against Northampton Town behind them when they take on Blackpool on Good Friday.