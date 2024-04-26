The Feyenoord squad have been excused from training until next Thursday with Arne Slot hoping to finalise his move to Liverpool during the interval.

Slot came out in the open about his interest in becoming the Liverpool manager on Thursday night.

His Feyenoord side beat Go Ahead Eagles 3-1 away from home and further consolidated second position in the league table.

Liverpool and Feyenoord are in negotiations and Slot is waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Slot has given the Feyenoord squad time off next week for a number of days.

The next training session for the rest of the squad has been scheduled for next Thursday at this point.

Slot is hoping to finalise his move to Liverpool during the interval with the coaches he wants to take to Merseyside.

It has been claimed that the Feyenoord boss and his coaching staff are hoping to commence the transition period in the coming days ahead of moving to Liverpool.