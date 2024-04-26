Fixture: QPR vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team to go up against QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship this evening.

With just two games left in the regular Championship season, Whites boss Daniel Farke knows that any slip-up from his side could see them blow their hopes of automatic promotion.

If Leeds win tonight then they will be four points ahead of third placed Ipswich Town, who will have played two games fewer than the Whites.

The earlier meeting between the two teams saw Leeds win 1-0 at Elland Road and they start tonight as big favourites to grab another victory.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while in defence Farke goes with a four of Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees the Whites deploy Ilia Gruev and Archie Gray, while Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to shake things up he can look to the bench, where his options include Jamie Shackleton and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs QPR

Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kamara, Anthony, Crew, Gelhardt, Joseph