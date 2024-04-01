West Brom owner Shilen Patel has expressed his pleasure at the resilience that the Baggies showed to claim a point against Watford on Easter Monday.

Carlos Corberan’s men looked to be heading for defeat at the Hawthorns in the Championship as Watford established a two-goal lead which lasted until the 70th minute.

It was Brandon Thomas-Asante who reduced the deficit, while Darnell Furlong then grabbed a goal in stoppage time to claim a 2-2 draw for West Brom.

The result sees West Brom sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings as they close in on securing a playoff place.

Baggies owner Patel admits that the afternoon was a frustrating one, but believes West Brom showed a number of qualities that the Championship demands.

“The Championship requires more than talent…it demands persistence, toughness, and resilience”, Patel wrote on X.

“Pretty frustrating afternoon, but we never gave up and found a way to salvage a point and keep the unbeaten streak going.”

West Brom have not been beaten since the middle of February and are next due to travel to take on strugglers Stoke City.