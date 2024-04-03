Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is yet to receive any formal proposal ahead of the summer, but his entourage are expecting interest from Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old midfielder has played just five minutes of Premier League football this season and has been struggling with hip and muscle injuries.

He is not expected to play again from now until the end of the season and will be out of contract at Anfield in the summer.

The Spaniard will move on from the Reds on a free transfer and his agents have been looking to field offers for him.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, he is yet to receive any ‘formal proposal’ from clubs ahead of the summer.

His injury problems this season have made it more complicated for him to find a new club next season and Thiago wants to focus on his recovery for now.

However, his entourage are expecting clubs from Saudi Arabia to make offers to Thiago in the summer.

The midfielder is currently recovering from his hip injury in Spain and will be desperate to get fit as soon as possible.