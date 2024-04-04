Genoa have indicated that Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson will leave in the summer by identifying Stuttgart attacking midfielder Raul Paula as his potential replacement.

Gudmundsson stayed at Genoa in January despite Fiorentina making a late attempt to sign him in the winter window.

The Iceland midfielder is attracting bigger clubs in the summer with Inter and Tottenham believed to be interested in signing him.

Genoa have now indicated they are almost resigned to losing the attacker in the summer and have already been looking at potential replacements.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Genoa are interested in snapping up Stuttgart’s 20-year-old midfielder Paula.

He has been playing for Stuttgart’s reserve team in the German fourth division this season and has scored 13 league goals.

Paula is yet to make his senior debut for Stuttgart but Genoa are convinced that he is a real talent.

The Italian side are not the only club keeping tabs on him as Ajax are also believed to be interested in the player.

Genoa are preparing for life after Gudmundsson and Paul is the player the club are keen to sign.