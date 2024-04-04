Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes Bolton Wanderers will end up rueing some of their surprise defeats and draws earlier in the season in their pursuit of automatic promotion from League One.

Bolton are sitting third in the League One table, just outside the automatic promotion spots at the moment.

Derby County, who are second, have a four-point buffer, but Bolton have played a game fewer than Paul Warner’s side at this stage of the season.

They are still very much pushing to finish in the top two and get automatic promotion to the Championship.

However, Clarke believes Warne’s Derby side are showing remarkable consistency at this stage of the campaign.

He also feels Bolton will end up ruing the missed opportunities and the surprise defeats and results they were part of earlier in the season.

The former EFL star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I have been a big fan of Bolton all season.

“But it does feel that one or two of those lax and surprise defeats and draws will come back to bite them.

“Derby under Warne look pretty consistent.”

Three of Bolton’s last five league game are at home and they have lost a league game at the Toughsheet Community Stadium this year.