Corey Blackett-Taylor has revealed that Derby County boss Paul Warne knew what kind of a player he was and apart from a few changes in training and schedule he has been told do what he can do.

The 26-year-old was brought in by the Rams in January to help their attacking play and after shaking off an initial injury scare, the winger is gradually finding his feet at Pride Park.

His first goal involvement came in the game against league leaders Portsmouth where he set up Joe Ward’s opener in the 2-2 draw.

Transitioning in the middle of the season from one club to the other can be a difficult ask, but Blackett-Taylor insists that he has not had much to change owing to Derby boss Warne’s familiarity with him.

Admitting the little changes he has had to make to cope with, Blackett-Taylor told his club’s official channel: “Yes there are a few things that are a little bit different I think.

“Mainly just the way like the training and the schedule and stuff, it is different to what I was doing.

“But in terms of my actual game, he knew what kind of player I am and he is just telling me to just do what I do.

“I think a lot of it is getting the message to the other players in the team just to give me the ball at the right time and trust me and know what I can bring this to the team.

“So, I think he has been very good in that sense.”

Derby have a clause in Blackett-Taylor’s contract that will allow them to make the move from Charlton Athletic permanent at the end of the season.