Denmark great Brian Laudrup has told Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen that he should return to former club Ajax this summer.

Eriksen has increasingly fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and has been tipped to move on from Manchester United when the window opens.

The midfielder played for Dutch giants Ajax in their youth set-up and then senior side until completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

Laudrup, who also played for Ajax, believes that returning to Amsterdam would be a dream homecoming for his countryman.

He believes that Eriksen would seamlessly slot into life back at Ajax and be welcomed like a king.

“When I look at the possibilities and where he comes from, in my opinion Ajax would be a fantastic place where he could do well for a few more years”, Laudrup was quoted as saying by Voetbal International.

“After his cardiac arrest, he also recuperated in Amsterdam.

“He knows the city, the language and the club.

“They would welcome him like a king coming home.”

Eriksen has made 16 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, seeing his time on the pitch limited.

He was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.