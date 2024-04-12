Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that the way Portsmouth have dealt with losing key players to injuries this season has been admirable.

Portsmouth are on the verge of confirming promotion to the Championship this weekend if they get a positive result away at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

John Mousinho has earned widespread praise for turning Portsmouth into a dominant team in League One and promotion contenders this season.

Clarke insisted that the Portsmouth manager deserves credit for never using the club’s injury troubles as an excuse in the ongoing campaign.

He pointed out that throughout the season Portsmouth continued to lose key players but never lost track and kept on getting the results they needed.

The former EFL star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “What I really admire is that they have done it, having lost so many of their best players along the way.

“Main players have been injured sporadically throughout the campaign but they have just got on with it.

“John Mousinho has not made a fuss.”

Portsmouth have not been back in the Championship since getting relegated from the second tier in the 2011/12 season.

They also spent four years in League Two before getting back to League One in the 2017/18 campaign.