West Ham legend Tony Cottee believes the Hammers will have a chance to progress in the Europa League at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen if they get the first goal tonight.

Leverkusen beat West Ham 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Germany last week.

Since then, they have been crowned German champions for the first time in their history and they have been in a celebratory mood this week.

West Ham are underdogs going into the second leg at the London Stadium tonight but Cottee believes that the Hammers are far from out of the two-legged tie.

He is certain if West Ham can get the first goal tonight, they could still do it and urged the home fans to create a vibrant atmosphere inside the stadium to make it as difficult as possible for the German champions.

The West Ham legend took to X and wrote: “I honestly believe that if we can get the first goal, we can do this tonight,

“Let’s make the atmosphere as good as the Seville game!

“It’s going to be a tough ask but we can do it.”

West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season and were in the semi-finals of the Europa League the previous year.