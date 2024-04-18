Manchester United target Michael Olise is only likely to leave Crystal Palace for a Champions League club this summer, according to The Athletic.

Olise is the top winger target for Manchester United ahead of the transfer window as the club look to add more attacking threats to their squad.

The Crystal Palace winger has been closely scouted by Manchester United and the club have been working behind the scenes on a deal.

However, the Manchester giants have received a blow in their pursuit of their top winger target ahead of the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Olise will only join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Crystal Palace in the summer.

The winger is sure about his talent and is clear about what he wants from his next big career move.

Olise wants to play in Europe’s elite club competition if he leaves Crystal Palace in the next few months.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United manage to convince the player to change his mind in the summer.

It would be a straightforward deal for his suitors if they can convince Olise as he has a release clause in his Crystal Palace contract.