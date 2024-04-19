Derby County star James Collins has revealed that he is not someone who looks at tables and keeps worrying about others, preferring to stay calm and stick to the plan.

The Rams are close to securing automatic promotion back to the Championship and have two games remaining to do that.

In front of them now are Cambridge United, a side fighting relegation, who they face away from home on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Collins, a player, who has previously experienced promotion, insists that he is not someone to look at the others around them and prefers to stay calm and take things as they come.

On whether the experience of winning promotion is of any help at this stage, Collins told RamsTV: “I think [the experience of having earned promotion before] is really useful.

“I am not one to look at the tables and worry about other people until you need to.

“So up until Tuesday night, I didn’t look at the table that much, worrying about other people and what we need to do, but now we are all level pegging – same games going into the last few games.

“I looked and we know what we need now, we know what we need to do. There are a lot of lads in the dressing room that have had promotions as well.

“So I think the main thing for me is that we stay calm and do not panic. If you panic you start losing your way thinking.

“You do things that you wouldn’t do, you go off plans and that is not what we need to do, so I think the lads know what we need to win on Saturday.

“But I think if you go there and stay calm and stick to the plan then the result will come, so I think that is the main message from me to just stay calm and what will be, will be.”

Derby are now in a strong position to return to the Championship under boss Paul Warne and winning on Saturday would be a big step towards doing that.