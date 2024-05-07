Manchester United could allow Erik ten Hag to start next season as their manager and prove himself due to a lack of credible alternatives in the summer, according to the Guardian.

The clamour to sack Ten Hag has grown louder since Monday night when Manchester United slumped to a 4-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United have lost 13 league games this season, which is a record for the club in the Premier League era.

However, the club are not prepared to make a decision on Ten Hag’s future until after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

And it has been claimed that there is a scenario where Ten Hag is still the Manchester United manager at the start of next season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be making the final decision on the Dutchman’s future following consultations with technical director Jason Wilcox and incoming CEO Omar Berrada.

The British billionaire is well aware of the lack of credible alternatives to succeed Ten Hag at the moment.

It has been suggested that Ten Hag could be given another chance to prove himself at the start of next season.