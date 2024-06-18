Liverpool view in Leny Yoro the chance to sign a player who could be one of their centre-backs for the next ten years, according to The Athletic.

The Reds let Joel Matip go this summer and are looking to bring in a centre-back option even though they have a number of players for the position.

Liverpool are actively trying to get their hands on 18-year-old Lille centre-back Yoro this summer, despite Real Madrid being the favourites to land him.

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are pushing to land the France Under-23 international ahead of the new season.

Liverpool believe that their pursuit of Yoro is a chance to sign a centre-back who could solve a problem for the next decade.

The teenager is seen as the next big thing in European football in terms of a defender and is wanted at some of the biggest clubs.

Real Madrid remain the favourites to land him but Liverpool are working hard to convince him to Merseyside.

Missing out on Yoro would not be considered a massive failure at Anfield but the club feel signing him would be a coup as he could be their centre-back for the next ten years.