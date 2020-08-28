Juventus are considering tabling a concrete offer for Arsenal and Manchester City target Houssem Aouar, with the Italian club hugely admirers of the Lyon midfielder.

Aouar could be allowed to leave by Lyon, but only if the club’s asking price is met, with the French giants looking for €60m to let the player go.

Lyon are not in Europe next season and Aouar may be keen on moving on to a bigger club this summer.

Arsenal director of football Edu has been in touch with his Lyon counterpart Juninho to enquire about Aouar and Pep Guardiola has been linked with wanting to add his creative talents to the Manchester City squad.

Juventus are also keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Italian champions are considering putting in a concrete bid for him soon.

Aouar is a big target for Juventus as they look to reshape their midfield options under new coach Andrea Pirlo this summer.

The Lyon midfielder has been on their watch list for some time and the club are keen to go on the offensive for him.

The 22-year-old is also reportedly keen on a move to Juventus, but negotiations with Lyon are likely to be complicated.

The Ligue 1 giants have set a steep asking price and are not willing to offer discounts at the moment.