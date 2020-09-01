Celtic have beaten off competition from two Premier League sides, in the shape of West Ham and West Brom, to win the race for Shane Duffy, according to The Athletic.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is happy to let Duffy move on due to the wealth of options he has in defence, options which have been increased further by the return of Ben White from a loan spell at Leeds United.

The no-nonsense centre-back was wanted by David Moyes’ West Ham and Slaven Bilic’s West Brom, but it is Celtic who have won the chase for his signature.

Duffy is a boyhood Celtic fan and is expected to soon seal his switch to Celtic Park.

The Republic of Ireland international will join the Bhoys at a pivotal moment in their history as they look to win the Scottish league title for a tenth time in a row.

Duffy was a key figure in Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, but saw his game time reduced after Potter succeeded Chris Hughton.

The 28-year-old clocked just five minutes of football in Brighton’s final six Premier League games.

He has won 33 caps at international level for the Republic of Ireland.