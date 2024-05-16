Sunderland linked Danny Rohl is due in England this week for more talks with Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri, according to The Star.

Rohl’s stock is at an all-time high after he did the seemingly impossible job of keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the end of last season.

The German took charge of Sheffield Wednesday last year when it seemed certain that they were set for relegation to League One and turned things around in the second half of the campaign.

His work at Sheffield Wednesday has attracted interest from several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, who are looking for a new manager.

Talks took place between Rohl and Chansiri before he left England for some time away with the family.

He is due to return to England this week and have more conversations with the Sheffield Wednesday chairman.

Talks have been positive so far and he is seemingly ready to stay at Sheffield Wednesday with the club ready to offer him a new contract.

Rohl has sought assurances over training ground improvements, additional support staff and the potential transfer budget for the summer.

Sunderland are likely to be watching the situation closely, with the Black Cats still not having appointed a new boss.