Leicester City have dropped their interest in signing Lyon forward Bertrand Traore, who has firm interest from Fulham.

Traore could be on the move from Lyon in the transfer window this summer and has attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides.

Fulham have made a bid for the former Chelsea man, while Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United are all monitoring the situation.

Leicester have been linked with Traore, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Foxes are no longer in the race for the player.

The Premier League side have cooled their interest in Traore and will not be making a move to take him to the King Power Stadium.

Lyon are prepared to let the 24-year-old move on and have slapped an asking price of €25m for him, a price which Fulham have yet to get near.

Traore is waiting to see what happens and has not relaxed his efforts in training, despite seeing his future away from Lyon.

Lyon paid €9m to snap up Traore three years ago and are eyeing a healthy profit.