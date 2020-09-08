Barcelona are to step up their efforts to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City over the coming days, with the Citizens rating the defender at €25m.

The Premier League giants plucked out the young defender from the Barcelona academy in 2017 and at 19, he played in some big games for Manchester City last season.

But Garcia is in the final year of his contract and has made it clear that he is not interested in signing a new deal and wants to return to Barcelona in the ongoing window.

Talks have already taken place between the two clubs and Manchester City rejected an initial bid of €10m from Barcelona.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League giants want a fee of €25m before deciding to sell the young defender this summer.

Manchester City spent that amount to sign Ferran Torres from Valencia this summer, someone who was also in a similar contractual situation as Garcia.

Barcelona are claimed to be planning to resume talks with Manchester City this week over agreeing on a deal to sign the 19-year-old defender.

They are calm about getting the deal done as Garcia only wants to return to Barcelona and Manchester City want to sell him due to his contractual situation.

Garcia made his senior debut for Spain against Ukraine earlier this week.