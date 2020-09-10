Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has passed his medical at Crystal Palace and is expected to sign a loan deal with the Eagles today, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.

The Belgium international is set to return to Crystal Palace on a second loan spell, having enjoyed a temporary stay at Selhurst Park in the latter half of the 2018/19 campaign.

Batshuayi is putting pen to paper on a season-long loan contract with the Eagles, who will have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

The 26-year-old has passed his medical at Crystal Palace and the move is expected to go through today.

Batshuayi’s current Chelsea contract runs out next summer, but he will extend it for another year before heading out on loan.

The Blues want to avoid losing the striker for free next summer and are determined to ensure that he extends his contract for another season.

The Belgian made 11 Premier League appearances during his previous spell at the London-based club and found the back of the net five times.

Batshuayi will be looking to lead the Eagles frontline ahead of Jordan Ayew and countryman Christian Benteke next season.