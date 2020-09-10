Fali Ramadani is expected to provide Manchester City’s response to Napoli’s stance on Kalidou Koulibaly on Saturday as the two clubs continue to negotiate a transfer fee for the centre-back.

With Manchester City refusing to hold direct talks with Napoli, agent Ramadani has been tasked with the job of negotiating the agreement between the two clubs.

Manchester City have offered a deal worth €65m including add-ons, but Napoli have made it clear that they do not want to accept such a figure for the 29-year-old centre-back.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants are holding out for a package of €75m before letting the defender leave in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Ramadani is expected to report on Manchester City’s position on Saturday.

The agent has been trying to convince Manchester City to increase their bid as for the moment the money they are offering will not be enough to secure Koulibaly.

It has been claimed in some quarters that the two clubs are haggling over the nature of the add-ons on the final deal.

Manchester City do not want to pay over the odds for a player who will turn 30 over the course of the next season.

Koulibaly is Manchester City’s top centre-back target, but the negotiations have dragged on and Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is rated as a tough negotiator.