Rennes have pushed the ball into Chelsea’s court regarding their interest in Edouard Mendy with a counter-proposal, it has been claimed.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as Chelsea’s number one target as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper who can come in and compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one shirt.

Chelsea have already agreed a contract with the player and the goalkeeper is now waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement over a fee.

The west London club have opened talks with Rennes and it has been claimed that they tabled a bid on Thursday.

But according to French radio station RMC, Rennes have responded quickly to Chelsea’s bid and made a counter-offer to the west London club.

Chelsea are now aware of the level of money Rennes want before they will agree to sell the goalkeeper.

Rennes are aware that Mendy wants to leave but they want to extract the best deal possible out of Chelsea.

The French club are now waiting for Chelsea to respond to their counter-offer regarding Mendy.

The 28-year-old does not want to miss out on a transfer to Chelsea and has communicated his view to Rennes.