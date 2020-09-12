Aston Villa are slapping in a big bid for Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore and the French side are likely to accept the offer, according to the Sun.

The Villa Park outfit are snapping up goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal for an initial £16m and are now turning their attention towards attacking reinforcements.

Former Chelsea attacker Traore is available for the right price and has been linked with a host of Premier League sides over the course of the transfer window so far.

Now Aston Villa are stepping up their efforts to bring Traore back to England are are offering £20m for his signature.

It is claimed that Lyon are likely to accept the proposal from Villa and a medical could be held in France at the start of next week.

Aston Villa could yet face late competition for Traore though.

Fellow Premier League side Fulham have also been looking at a potential move for the attacker.

Aston Villa’s bid could flush out the Cottagers and force them to decide whether they are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Villa for the 25-year-old.