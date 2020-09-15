Gareth Bale is increasingly open to an exit from Real Madrid, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to AFP.

Real Madrid are keen to shift Bale and his big salary off the books, but the Wales international has shown little sign of being willing to depart the Bernabeu.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham hold an interest in Bale, while Real Madrid have fielded enquiries for the forward from other sides interested in checking on the Welshman’s situation in Spain.

And Bale is now tipped to be more open than ever to finding a way to end his troubles in the Spanish capital.

He is prepared to listen to offers from any top clubs, while he is also willing to leave Real Madrid on a loan deal if the numbers add up.

The former Southampton winger still looks likely to only leave Real Madrid on his terms and suitors will need to make sure he is happy to take whatever package they put forward.

Bale is firmly out of Real Madrid’s plans and came close to moving to China last year.

Real Madrid would prefer to see Bale depart on a permanent basis rather than a loan spell, but it is unclear if any of his suitors would agree to shoulder his wages on a longer term arrangement given the changed landscape of the game.