Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to bring Gareth Bale back to the club from Real Madrid on loan, according to football.london.

Bale is firmly out of favour at the Bernabeu, but has resisted leaving Real Madrid so far, with the forward earning a lucrative salary in Spain.

He is increasingly open to a move elsewhere before the transfer window closes though, as he stares at the prospect of a season kicking his heels on the sidelines.

Spurs have been linked with Bale and it is claimed they do have genuine interest in taking him to north London.

Tottenham are pushing to sign Bale on a loan deal and if Real Madrid are willing to help the deal happen financially, the forward could return to Spurs.

Landing Bale would be a coup for Tottenham and has long appeared something financially out of reach for the club.

A loan deal though could see Bale playing under Jose Mourinho during the new season.

The 31-year-old still has another two years left on his contract at Real Madrid; he joined the Spanish giants from Tottenham in the summer of 2013.

Bale has also been linked with Manchester United.