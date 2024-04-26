Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has claimed that Arne Slot is joining Liverpool at the right moment they will be at a low point at the end of the season following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Slot made it clear on Thursday that he wants to join Liverpool and is waiting for Feyenoord to agree a compensation deal with the Reds.

Klopp’s side won the EFL Cup earlier in the season but crashed out of the FA Cup and the Europa League and have lost too much ground in the Premier League title race.

Driessen feels Slot is ideal for Liverpool and pointed out that he would have scope to improve Liverpool as despite all of Klopp’s success, he has only won five trophies in nine years at Anfield.

The Dutch journalist said on the Kick-Off Eredivisie on De Telegraaf: “Slot is a great candidate and I think he fits very well at Liverpool.

“It’s a bit like Jurgen Klopp’s way of football, although Klopp hasn’t won many trophies in ten years.

“He has won five trophies, which includes the Carabao Cup twice. That’s just a consolation prize in England, so there is still room for improvement.

“There is something to improve at Liverpool.”

Driessen believes it is actually a good time for Slot to join Liverpool as it seems likely that Klopp’s end will not be sweet and the club are at a low point at the moment.

“Slot is actually joining Liverpool at a low point.

“This season will of course end dramatically for Klopp, they will soon be empty-handed

“A very good moment for Slot to join.”