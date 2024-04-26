Trabzonspor have reached an agreement in principle for the signature of Rangers midfielder John Lundstram on a free transfer.

The midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is now set to leave Rangers on a free transfer.

There were suggestions that he could be offered a new deal at Ibrox but it seems the club and the player are set to part ways, with Lundstram seeing his future elsewhere.

The midfielder is set to move from Scotland to Turkey and it has been claimed that a deal is in place for his transfer.

According to beIN SPORTS Turkey, an agreement in principle between Trabzonspor and the 30-year-old midfielder is now in place.

The two sides are finalising an agreement and he will be joining the Turkish outfit in the coming months.

Lundstram will be expected to put pen to paper with Trabzonspor after the end of the season.

He has been a key player for Philippe Clement this season and the Rangers boss will now have to look for a replacement.

Trabzonspor have been aiming to strike early in the transfer window and now look to have Lundstram signed and sealed.