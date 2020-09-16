Arsenal could look to make a breakthrough in their bid to sign David Raya by proposing loaning him back to Brentford after signing him, according to The Athletic.

Emiliano Martinez sealed his switch from Arsenal to Aston Villa on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Villans.

Arsenal, who are claimed to have banked a fee just shy of £20m for Martinez, have already started their hunt for a new goalkeeper to provide cover for Bernd Leno.

The Gunners are admirers of Brentford number 1 Raya, but the Championship club’s unwillingness to sell the custodian is proving to be a stumbling block.

In an attempt to convince the Bees to sell the Spaniard, Arsenal could offer to send Raya back on loan for the season.

Brentford are not prepared to engage in talks for a deal for Raya, but it remains to be seen if they will change their stance if Arsenal do offer to loan him back.

Arsenal have also identified Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson as a candidate to provide cover for Leno.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in discussions with the French club over a deal for the Iceland international but it is claimed talk he has undergone a medical is wide of the mark.