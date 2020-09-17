Celta Vigo are not ruling out the possibility of making a move for Barcelona star Rafinha, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Leeds United.

Having entered the final year of his contract with the Spanish giants, the Brazil international has been touted to be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Rafinha spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo, and they could look to sign him once again, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Celta Vigo have been forced to keep their aspirations of signing the midfielder on hold, with their current focus being on landing a new centre-forward.

However, while they are on the hunt for a new striker, Celta Vigo have not ruled out the possibility of making a move for Rafinha later in the window.

Celta Vigo would need Barcelona and Rafinha to lower their financial demands to help a deal go through.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, along with fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

While a number of clubs are said to be keen on Rafinha, Barcelona’s asking price of around €16m is putting them off.

The player’s suitors will be hoping that the Catalan outfit will lower their demands towards the end of the transfer window as they face the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.